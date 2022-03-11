'Hrishikesh Saha Smriti Granthnagar' inaugurated at Lal Bahadur Byamagar

The 'Hrishikesh Saha Smriti Granthagar', a library in the memory of someone who valued books and the power of the written word, was inaugurated at Lal Bahadur Byamagar in Agartala on March 3, 2022.



Hrishikesh Saha, in his lifetime, saw books as the strongest medium of empowerment and happily made it available to meritorious students who could not afford it.

30 years after he left for his heavenly abode, he is still fondly remembered by a legion of beneficiaries.

Hrishikesh Saha was really a man of many parts. In his lifetime, he was always there for a good cause, be it assisting the underprivileged and supporting social welfare projects. He especially appreciated and encouraged merit and as a well-wisher, stood by promising students and sportspersons.

After he left this mortal world, the family has been trying to live up to his expectation by organising the annual 'Hrishikesh Saha Memorial Medha Utsav' and other periodic activities like charitable dispensary, health camps, blood donation camps, distribution of blankets and provision to people left in the cold. All these things happen in the name of Hrishikesh Saha and in the true spirit of the benefactor that the dear departed patriarch was.

The inauguration of the 'Hrishikesh Saha Smriti Granthagar', on March 3, was timed with the 30th anniversary of the day Hrishikesh Saha - popularly known as Hrishi Da - had left for his heavenly abode.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Dipak Majumdar, Mayor, Agartala Municipal Corporation graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Special Guests Subal Dey, Sanjay Pal and Santosh Saha, eminent citizens of Agartala, added to the ensemble of other leading lights of society. Pranab Sarkar, President, Lal Bahadur Byamagar also presided at the event.

The day's programme also included a screening of an audio-visual on the life and times of Hrishikesh Saha.

"Books are windows that open up new vistas in the world of knowledge and education. I wish 'Hrishikesh Saha Smriti Granthagar' all the best to keep serving that purpose, especially for students and researchers," said Ratan Lal Nath.

Subal Dey said, "I am honoured to be here today and be a part of something that will surely become a landmark in Agartala."

Dipak Majumder expressed his happiness and said, "It is the new feather in the cap of Agartala and I also take this opportunity to wish the Hrishikesh Saha family and Lal Bahadur Byamagar for this very meaningful initiative."

"We have always happily associated with meaningful projects commemorating the life and times of Hrishikesh Saha and naturally feel privileged to house the 'Hrishikesh Saha Smriti Granthagar' in our premises. We look forward to the growth and development of this library as a destination for students as well as book lovers in Tripura," said Pranab Sarkar.