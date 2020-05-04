How is Anveshi spending her quarantine time?

The lockdown has started taking a toll on people's mental health – making them depressed and anxious. However, actor Anveshi Jain is just feeling the opposite. "It might sound strange, but even in such tough scenarios I am extremely calm, compassionate, positive and hopeful," she says.

"I started doing meditation almost two years back. But can't remember if I have ever been this calm and happy," she adds. Anveshi believes it is the best time to do everything that her busy schedule never allowed. "I am spending my quarantine time very productively. I am mindful of not giving any spare hours where negative thoughts would make me feel stag- nant. I want to stay away from negativity.Every single day I try to learn a new thing and Google something that I don't know. Knowing how to optimize the iPhone storage, learning how to deal with lockdown anxiety, watching videos on how to overcome stress were few of the many things I searched in the last few days."

Anveshi further talks about how all of us have the guilt of not doing things that we are supposed to. Yet, we chose to sit idle and kill time. "This is why I am very cognizant of not getting into that guilt trip." "Instead of wasting time, I rather watch my favourite series, or do riyaaz, cook something new or work on my app; as it gives me a sense of progress." Anveshi has lately been busy with her official app. "A lot of people are depressed and bored during this lockdown. Keeping that in mind, I have started a series titled 'Lockdown with Anveshi', where I go live every single day and interact with my fans and followers. We talk about life, dating and relationship problems, play games and have fun. A direct conversation with fans makes me happy," she concludes.