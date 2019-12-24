How Freddie Mercury helped Rami Malek create his 'No Time To Die' villain
London: Actor Rami Malek says music icon Freddie Mercury guided him in finding his Bond antagonist.
The actor, who won his maiden best actor Oscar for his role as the Queen frontman in "Bohemian Rhapsody" last year, said Mercury inspired him to be "original".
"If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody?
"I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr Mercury. If it's not original, then why bother?" Malek told Empire magazine.
The actor plays the mysterious new Bond villain Safin in "No Time To Die".
"I've pocketed some things from some of my favourites. But I tried to every day imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving," he said of the character.
Malek also said he spent a lot of time with dialogue coach William Conacher on the film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, to develop a distinctive voice for his character.
"I wanted to create something that we couldn't quite peg from any particular part of the world," he added.
Fronted by Daniel Craig, "No Time To Die" opens in April.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ...24 Dec 2019 12:03 PM GMT
Acer launches eStore to boost e-commerce platform in India24 Dec 2019 12:01 PM GMT
As Suryakumar awaits India call, Bhajji questions24 Dec 2019 11:59 AM GMT
A fresh start for me but I haven't forgotten how to bat:...24 Dec 2019 11:55 AM GMT
3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka24 Dec 2019 11:54 AM GMT