'House of the Dragon' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Mumbai: Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar opened the doors to "House of the Dragon", the much-anticipated prequel series to the popular HBO fantasy drama "Game of Thrones", as it released the first trailer of the show steeped in power dynamics, blood, fire and ashes.
"House of the Dragon", a drama originally set up by the American broadcaster HBO, will be available for streaming in India from August 22 via Disney+ Hotstar.
The streamer shared the premiere date as well as the trailer of the 10-episode series on its official Twitter page late Wednesday night.
"Dragons are coming to Disney+ Hotstar. House of the Dragon starts streaming 22 Aug. #HOTDonHotstar," read the post.
In the almost three-minute-long trailer, there are whispers of a new world order being established in Westeros with King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) torn between choosing his younger brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his firstborn child Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).
The show is based on George R R Martin's book "Fire and Blood", a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in "Game of Thrones", which ended its eight-season run in 2019.
It will also be revealed how fire-breathing dragons, the coat of arms of House Targaryen, yield a tactical advantage to Rhaenyra in her quest.
"War is afoot," a character says in the trailer as the audience catches a peek into how history was created when Rhaenyra became the first queen regnant, paving the way for Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones") to strike her claim to the Seven Kingdoms generations later.
The viewers also see the return of the Iron Throne, made by blacksmiths hammering together half-melted, broken, twisted swords, wrenched from the hands of dead men or yielded up by defeated foes.
Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner on "House of the Dragon" along with Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed "Game of Thrones" episodes such as 'The Battle of Bastards' and 'The Winds of Winter'.
Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes in the show.
Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans also round out the cast of the upcoming series.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Murmu elected India's first tribal Prez21 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED questions Sonia Gandhi for nearly 3 hrs, Congress holds protest21 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
2024 won't be a vote for election, but for rejection: Mamata21 July 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek21 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT
States can't permit non-forest activities on forest land without...21 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT