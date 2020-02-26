Hope to make a biopic on my father's life: Riteish

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh hopes to make a film on the life of his father, the late former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. He said he is waiting for the right script that will entertain the audience as well as do justice to his father's journey.

"It is one of those miraculous journeys of a human being. He started off as a sarpanch (head of Gram Sabha) and went on to become Chief Minister of a state. Many a time, people have written scripts about his life and asked me to make a film but it is not easy," said the actor.

He added: "When a subject is so close to your heart then you forget objectivity. Just suppose, I make a film on his life and people say I have shown only the good things about him and not shown the other side of his life. If somebody else makes it, then I will say, 'he wasn't like this, he never used to talk like this and certain things never happened in his life'. So, there will always be difference in opinions when you make such films."

All the same, Riteish Deshmukh hoped to make a film on his father's life someday. "When writing a book on someone's life, you can write 500 or 600 pages. But it is difficult to show all aspects of a person's life in a two-hour film. If you don't succeed, the biopic gets boring. So, one needs to take care," he said.



