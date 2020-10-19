'Honest Thief' notches no. 1 at US box office

Liam Neeson's thriller 'Honest Thief' stole the top spot at the US box office in yet another quiet weekend of movie-going.

The movie, directed under the banner 'Open Roads Films', brought in $3.7 million in North America. The film, starring Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but is double-crossed by two FBI agents, opened in Canada recently. According to the studio, the film also played well in markets including Miami, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta.

'Honest Thief' overtook 'The War with Grandpa', which claimed the number one position previously. Despite coming in second, the comedy film, starring Robert De Niro earned $2.5 million. It garnered $7.3 million domestically within a few days of time-span.

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' came in third with $1.6 million. The action-thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson totalled $50.6 million in the US.