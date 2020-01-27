Hollywood pays tribute to sports icon Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles: The sudden death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash has left Hollywood and music bigwigs Samuel L Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend and others devastated.

Bryant died in a crash on Sunday in suburban Los Angeles that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Jackson said he is broken by the tragedy.

"Loved watching Kobe play. Loved watching him with his family. Loved every interaction with him. So broken by this tragedy. What a loss... trying to understand & accept," he tweeted.

Affleck said Bryant's death is a reminder to "celebrate life while we can".

"My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant's family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba," he wrote on the microblogging site.

DiCaprio posted, "Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same."

Actor Halle Berry said, "Love and strength to Kobe's entire family and to the families of all who were lost in today's crash."

Action star Dwayne Johnson shared a picture of Bryant and Gianna and captioned it "Love is forever."

Calling the Olympic gold medalist an "extraordinary athlete", actor-producer Reese Witherspoon said, "Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."

Goldberg tweeted, "RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family."

Indian-origin American actor Mindy Kaling said the five-time NBA champion made the world proud.

Singer John Legend, who paid tribute to rapper-activist Nipsey Hussle at the Grammys, condoled Bryant's death on Twitter minutes before his Grammy performance.