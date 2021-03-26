Holi Special: Treat your taste buds

Bhang ke pakore

Number of portion: four

Ingredients: Gram flour (250 grams), salt (15 grams), Turmeric powder (10 grams), Chilli powder (5 grams), chaat masala (10 grams), Bhang paste (three teaspoons), spinach (700 grams), Refine oil for frying (one litre)

Method: Wash and shred spinach leaves and collect in a mixing bowl. Add rest of the ingredients and mix well sprinkling water with hand. Mix until spinach leaves are coated with gram flour. Heat the oil in a pan. Shape and deep fry until golden colour and sprinkle the chaat masala on top. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Pista malai mewa ki creamy crushed kulfi

Ingredients: Chilled fresh curd (two cups), double cream (two cups), sugar (10 tablespoons), cardamom powder (one teaspoon), ice cruces to keep it chilled, chopped nuts (two tablespoons for garnish), pistachio paste (three tablespoons) or saffron (2 grams) or almond paste (three tablespoons) or gulkand (three tablespoons)

Method: Blend all the above ingredients in a blender with ice cubes till it forms a crushed ice consistency

(Recipes by Chef Prem K Pogakula-Executive Chef The Imperial New Delhi)