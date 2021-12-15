Hitched for life!

On December 14, actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai attended by the couple's family and friends from the industry.

The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel, where Lokhande's friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode were present.

For the ceremony, the 36-year-old 'Pavitra Rishta' star wore a golden lehenga while Jain matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani.