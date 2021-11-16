Hitched for life

On November 15, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot after dating for more than a decade and said they were fortunate to be companions in this journey of life.

The couple, who got engaged on November 13, exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

For the ceremony, Rao, 37, was dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi's embroidered ivory jacket with a silk kurta, churidar, pink dupatta and a red turban.

Patralekhaa opted for a traditional red buti saree featuring personalised details. She completed her outfit with a matching red veil with a Bengali verse written on it. The words roughly translate to "I surrender all my love to you."

Rao took to his 'Instagram' handle and posted pictures from the wedding.

"Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend and my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here is to forever and beyond," his post read.

Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the ceremony on her 'Instagram' page.

"I got married to my everything today - my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate and my best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here is to our forever," the 32-year-old wrote.

The newly wedded couple also posed for a romantic shoot after Rajkummar posed alone for a couple of pictures. In one of the photos, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar were caught in a candid moment, with her showing a hint of a blush.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and many others.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Oh my god you guys are stunning! Congratulations!"

"You both make 'me at for each other' feel actually real! Congratulations," Taapsee Pannu congratulated.

Ayushmann Khurrana wished the couple and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa."

"Congratulations my friends. Wish I could be there in Chandigarh to celebrate. See you soon," wrote Anil Kapoor.

Richa Chadha also wrote, "Gorgeous both of you! Congratulations, have a splendid life together!"