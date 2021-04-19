'Historical movie requires a lot of execution'

In an exclusive interaction with a leading publication, Bollywood filmmaker Om Raut opens up about his directorial 'Adipurush', the challenges of narrating a period story and much more.

"You have to decide the story, sketch the drama, the shots and then decide how the visual effects are going to help you. The preparation is at several levels, working in parallel. Research is also an integral part, be it a periodical film, a historical movie or even otherwise. There is also a lot of research on execution. Of course, with a historical, there is more research that happens with getting the narrative right and creating that right space and time. But I enjoy it. I'm a history buff and love romance history and I'm just happy doing readings and all the stuff required just to get it right," says the 'Tanhaji' director.

He adds, "I enjoy doing the right research and keeping my head and heart in the right place and looking at a particular historical event or a personality in the right spirit. I feel that when you have your heart in the right space and your intentions are right, you want to keep the sanctity of the historical events intact and you look at everything with a pure mind, then you should not worry much about anything going wrong. What I would like to think about is how rightly do I work and how pure I keep my workplace."

"We had decided to take Saif and when I narrated the script to him, he liked it. He accepted it and liked the part that I had written, which is very nice of him. You always have someone in mind and fortunately, with 'Tanhaji' and 'Adipurush', I got to work with my dream cast. So I have been quite lucky that the actors that I wanted to work with," shares Om on adding Saif Ali Khan to the cast of 'Tanhaji'.

Speaking on prepping up Saif and Ali for their roles in 'Adipurush', Raut mentions, "Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artist's point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much."