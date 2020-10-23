Hindu Sena calls Laxmmi Bomb's title 'derogatory' and 'offensive'

Even before its release, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' landed into trouble. Ever since the trailer of the film had dropped online, the superstar had been trolled for allegedly promoting 'love jihad.' The national president of 'Hindu Sena' on social media released an official statement and said that the organisation was launching a formal complaint against the film. 'Hindu Sena' wrote a letter to Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and demanded the title to be changed. In their letter, 'Hindu Sena' called the film 'derogatory' and 'offensive'.

The president of the Indian right-wing organisation took to 'Twitter' to post the letter and tweeted, " 'Hindu Sena' has given a complaint letter to Prakash Javdekar to take appropriate action against the promoters, cast and crew of the upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Shri Raghava Lawrence for making a mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name."

"If our demand is not fulfilled, all my Hindu 'sainiks' shall protest against this movie outside every cinema hall where this movie may be screened across the nation. I request everyone belonging to the Hindu community to boycott the movie if the movie title is not changed before the release," read the letter.