Hina, Pooja test COVID-19 positive

Hina Khan tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The news came right after the death of her father,

who passed away last week, due to a heart attack.

"In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. I'm requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," Hina wrote on her 'Instagram' handle.

Her peers in the industry posted messages for Hina by wishing her to get well soon.

Rashami Desai wrote, "Please take care and sending you lots of love. Stay strong."

"I'm wishing you a speedy recovery and sending lots of love. Take care, my love," wrote Mouni Roy.

Pooja Chopra took to 'Instagram' to inform her fans that she tested positive for the virus. The 'Commando' star revealed that she home quarantined herself.

"This is to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidelines of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to get tested. I also request everyone to stay indoors. This is the time we come together as a nation, corporate with the authorities and help as many people as we can."