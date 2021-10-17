Hina Khan questions Bigg Boss house rules

Bigg Boss 15's 'Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan' saw him expressing his disappointment with the contestants who broke several important rules of the show.

But former contestant Hina Khan has a question for the 'Bigg Boss' himself. She dropped a series of tweets asking if the rules of 'Bigg Boss' have changed as the fifteenth season of the reality show has started to feel like 'smackdown and RAW'.

"So how is it going folks - are you enjoying smackdown and RAW Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm nowadays on 'Colors TV?" Hina Khan wrote, adding that once upon a time, contestants were not even allowed to touch each other, but now the story is different.

"Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now! What is happening BB? I usually do not tweet about BB. But this is so damn funny and I could not resist," her tweet read.

She added, "With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasundari ke pyaar mein to nahi pad gaye hain. Open your eyes BB and please wake up. I do not blame anyone in the house. It was the first and the most important rule of BB that you cannot touch anyone, but now this rule seems non-applicable."

As soon as Hina posted her tweets, her fans agreed with her.

"Finally, some celebrity raised a voice against the drastic and the foremost change happening in BB nowadays," wrote a fan.

Another 'Twitter' user mentioned, "This is not BB. We have not watched in previous seasons. I'm not liking this wrestling ground. BB is running after content. They do not care what they deliver to the audience as it has lost its plot."

Currently, 'Bigg Boss' house is hosting Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal. The

audience witnessed the show's first eviction last week when Sahil Shroff walked out of the show.