Himansh's family tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Himansh Kohli announced that his family tested positive for COVID-19, while he tested negative.

Himansh is the latest Bollywood actor to join the list of celebrities who have been affected by the pandemic. Others like Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Kiran Kumar and television names Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh had earlier tested for the novel Coronavirus and recovered.

The actor posted the news on his 'Instagram' account which read, "Since the last few days mom, dad and my sister Disha were having symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever. Recently, we all got tested for novel Coronavirus, for which mom, dad and Disha have tested positive with mild COVID-19 infection and I have tested negative. We are home quarantined, taking all precautions and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and advice. Hats off to all the people who are working hard to make sure we are all safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon. Need your love and prayers."