Hilary Duff tests COVID-19 positive

On August 21, Hollywood star Hilary Duff revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to her 'Instagram' handle, the 33-year-old actor shared a picture of herself lying in bed with a caption that read, "That delta? She is a little monster. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed." The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to reveal that despite being vaccinated, she contracted the delta variant of COVID-19.

She made a follow-up post to her Stories today, asking her followers, "Should I do a makeup tutorial today?" with the poll options "DO IT GIRL" or "HECK NO SICK FACE," so the Younger star is in good spirits.

The news of the actor being COVID-19 positive came just days after she shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming sitcom 'How I Met Your Father', the 'Hulu' spinoff to 'How I Met Your Mother'.

The snap featured her posing alongside fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Brandon Michael Hall.

"Who is ready for us? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment," she had captioned the picture.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', the 10-episode TV series 'How I Met Your Father' is set to follow Hilary's character – Sophia - who explains to her son how she met his father and her close friends. The comedy was given a straight-to-series pickup in April. It is unclear whether production of the show will be affected. Reps for Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.