Hilary Duff expecting second child with Matthew Koma

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are set to welcome their second child together.

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me..." Duff captioned a boomerang video with Koma rubbing her belly.

Duff is also a mother to her eight-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Koma, also 33, shared the same video on Instagram, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."

Duff and Koma tied the knot last December in Los Angeles.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Bair, in October 2018.



