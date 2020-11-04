Hilarie Burton boards ''The Walking Dead'' series

Los Angeles: Actor Hilarie Burton is joining her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the cast of long-running series "The Walking Dead".



The 38-year-old actor will play the role of Lucille, the wife of villainous Negan, portrayed by Morgan in the show.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Burton will have guest-starring role for the newly added bonus episodes of season 10, which will premiere in 2021 on AMC.

Sharing the news, the actor tweeted on Tuesday, "Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger."

"And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They've been a part of our family for ages and I'm so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille" she added.

In Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead comics, Negan was married to Lucille before the events of the zombie apocalypse. She was diagnosed with cancer, and Negan, whom Lucille was aware had been having an affair, broke off the relationship to spend as much time with his wife in her final days as possible.

Her passing came simultaneously to the zombie virus outbreak, and she reanimated as a walker in her hospital bed. Negan named the infamous barbed-wire baseball bat which he used to protect himself and others after his late wife.

Burton is best known for her role on "One Tree Hill". The actor recently starred in "Council of Dads" and "Lethal Weapon".



