Highest single-day sale of Khadi recorded at CP showroom

People's massive turnout to purchase local products at this festival, in response to the Prime Minister's appeal, has done wonders for Khadi. On October 30, 2021, the single-day sale of Khadi



at its flagship outlet at Connaught Place, New Delhi, stood at a whopping Rs 1,29,05,000 (Rs 1.29 crore), surpassing

all previous records. Earlier, the highest ever single-day sale of Khadi was recorded at Rs 1,28,33,000 (Rs 1.28 crore) on October 2, 2019.

This is the 13th occasion since 2016 when Khadi's single-day sale at one store has exceeded the Rs 1 crore mark. This is also for the second time in October this year that Khadi's sale has exceeded Rs 1 crore; the previous occasion being the Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2021) with an overall sale value of Rs 1.02 crore.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the massive Khadi sale to the Prime Minister's repeated appeals to buy local products.

"Khadi is the biggest symbol of 'Swadeshi' and the Prime Minister's appeal has added to the soaring spirit of Khadi lovers and the festive fervour. The record sale figure of Khadi is a testimony to Khadi's ever-growing acceptability and popularity," Saxena said.

It is noteworthy that the government's push to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' in the COVID-19 era has resulted in a manifold rise in the demand for eco-friendly and herbal products. 'KVIC' is constantly adding new products to cater to the growing consumer base, which is also getting reflected through its sales figures.