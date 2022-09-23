'Heroines from 1990s are going forward in life'

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit believes her female contemporaries are getting characters that let them stay true to their age, while the heroes are still 'needed to do song and dance'.

Dixit, the star of blockbuster hits such as 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Saajan', 'Khalnayak', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' and 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', said mainstream cinema demand heroes to look young and continue with the tropes of commercial movies.

"I cannot blame the heroes because the kind of commercial films that are made, they are needed to do a song, dance and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad," Dixit said in a group interview.

Most of her colleagues from the 1990s including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are still playing romantic roles on screen. On the other hand, her female colleagues such as Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon have branched out to more character-driven stories.

Dixit said she feels happy and proud that women in the movies can stay true to their age.

"As a woman, I think that what I am doing or Juhi or Raveena or any of us is doing is wonderful, because we are going forward in life and are true to ourselves on screen as well," she added.

The 55-year-old star plays the role of a mother in her upcoming 'Amazon Original' movie 'Maja Ma'.