Hema says farmers have no clue 'what they want'

As a large number of farmers in North India have been protesting against the new farm laws for nearly 50 days, many Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mika Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and others had extended their support to the farmers.

However, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini shared her opinion that the farmers were following someone else's instructions and they themselves have no clue as to what they want or what the problem with the farm laws is.

The actor said in her statement: "They (agitating farmers) do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it."

"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks," added Hema.