'Helmet is a fun film with a message

Mumbai: Budding actor Pranutan Bahl, who next will be seen onscreen in Helmet opposite Aparshakti Khurana, has said that her upcoming film is a quirky comedy film and completely opposite to her debut film, Notebook. She added it's a fun film with a social message.

Pranutan, who is granddaughter of late Nutan and daughter Of Mohnish Bahl, said: "I have almost competed shooting for my second film 'Helmet' with Aparshakti (Khurana), Abhishek (Banerjee) and Ashish (Verma). It's completely opposite to what I have done in terms of genre and character. It's a comedy and fun film. It also has a social message. I am nervous and at the same time excited about the film. It's something that I wanted to do. We have a little bit of shooting (left) to do and we are going to release it really soon," said Pranutan.

The 26-year old made her Hindi film debut with the romantic drama Notebook along with Zaheer Iqbal in 2019.

On winning the Best Emerging Star (Female) award at the awards ceremony, Pranutan said: "I am thankful to the audience and the film fraternity for accepting our work so beautifully. It just feels fantastic and I think you need that encouragement as a debutante."

"I just feel that I have to keep working hard and move on with more work," she added.

Her upcoming film Helmet is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and DM Movies.

The fIlm is slated to hit theatres in

this year.