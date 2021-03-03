Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn: Sushmita

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to her 'Instagram' handle to share a photo from the sets of her upcoming web series 'Aarya' season two. The image featured a silhouette of herself as two security personnel stand in attention behind her.

"Hell hath no fury like a woman 'Reborn'! I love you guys," captioned Sen.

The actor is currently shooting the thriller drama in Rajasthan's pink city, Jaipur. Sushmita had earlier shared an image on her social media where she could be seen giving a clap for the 'muharat' shot of the show.

'Aarya' was released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' in 2020 and was received with open arms by both the audience and the critics. It also marked Sushmita Sen's return to the show business as well as director Ram Madhvani's entry into the digital space.

Apart from Sushmita, 'Aarya' also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher and others in pivotal roles.