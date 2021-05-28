Heather reflects on mistreatment claims on 'Glee'

Glee' alum Heather Morris recently addressed the controversy surrounding her former co-star Lea Michele's mistreatment on the sets of the popular teen drama. During a recent chat on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino's podcast, the 34-year-old Hollywood actor reflected on why she nor any of the cast said much about Lea's behaviour during filming.

"I remember getting so much shade and people were like, 'Why do not you go out and say it?' And I'm like, 'Guys, she is pregnant and all this stuff is going around.' "

Heather further recalled how the controversy exploded on social media.

"And it is true - I do not know if maybe we were victims of bullying and it is a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but the only person who was honest about it was Naya Rivera," said Morris.

"We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the 'Fox' executives and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. I think many people were very scared and I know. Genuinely, I felt like it was not my place and I do not know why because I was a cast member," she concluded.

Heather also added that some of Lea's behaviour might have attributed to the fact that she was grieving the loss of Cory Monteith, who died in July 2013. "We all got close with Lea at different points, and then we all weren't as close with her," Heather shared. "So there's that human element to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better and taking care of herself after Cory's past. It was just the elephant in the room."