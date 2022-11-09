'Heartbreaking, demoralising to be ridiculed on Internet'

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna said while she is open to constructive criticism, it breaks her heart to see false narratives being spread about her across the internet.

The 26-year-old actor, who became a national sensation with last year's Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', poured her heart out in a lengthy note she posted on 'Instagram'.

"It's heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the Internet, especially for things that I have not said. I've found that bits and pieces of things I've said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives are being spread across the Internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry," she wrote.

Without detailing the incidents, Rashmika said she has been a 'punching bag' for trolls since the beginning of her career. The actor made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie 'Kirik Party'.

"I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there."

The actor, known for movies such as 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Yajamana' and 'Dear Comrade', said she doesn't expect to be loved by everyone, but that doesn't mean people 'can spew negativity instead'. Rashmika has 35 million followers on 'Instagram' and 4.2 million on 'Twitter'.

The actor, who recently made her Hindi film debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-led 'Goodbye', said she is open to constructive criticism as it motivates her to do better.

"I welcome constructive criticism because that's only going to push me to improve and do better. But what's with the vile negativity and hatred? For the longest time, I've been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse."