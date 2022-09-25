'Heart of Stone' teaser - Alia, Gal are ready for a fight to death

Netflix unveiled the first look at the thriller, 'Heart of Stone', which features Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. The new video showcased footage from the film as well as a lot of behind-the-scenes action and an insight into the action sequences. The video was shared on 'Tudum: Netflix Global Fan Event'. Around 120 titles were announced on the platform.

The video opened with the voiceover, "You know what you signed up for - no friends and no relationships. What we do is too important." What then ensued is nothing less than a quick sequence of dark and gloomy roads, deserts and explosions along with a glimpse of a confused Alia.

" 'Heart of Stone' is going to be extremely epic. It's a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people could feel the pain," Gal said in the promo. She plays the role of Rachel Stone, a CIA agent and the protagonist.

Alia added, "It has these characters that you connect with and feel for." Her character's name is Keya Dhawan, but not much is known about her yet. Jamie Dornan promised that the film would be grand in scale.

Alia had shot several action sequences when she was pregnant. Earlier in the year, she had reminisced to 'Variety' about how the team had taken care of her.

Directed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' will release in 2023.