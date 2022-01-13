Diane Kruger recently spoke on the 'Reign with John Smith' podcast and during her chat, the German American star opened up about working in 'Inglourious Basterds' with legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. While the 45-year-old actor won a 'SAG Award' nomination among many awards for her performance in the film, Kruger recalled how she had to jump through 'hoops' for Tarantino as he was sceptical about her abilities.

She recalled: "He auditioned everyone. He did not want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in he did not like. So, he did not believe in me from the get-go. The only reason he auditioned me is that there was no one left to audition. I had to pay for my own flight from New York to go to Germany because he would not, even though, obviously, he is American, but he would not see me in the US. So, I had to jump through all these hoops that definitely put my nose out of joint, but I was like, 'You know what? I'm just going to do that and prove to him that I can do it'. And thankfully it all worked out."

Noting while that seemed unfair to her at that point, the actor looks at it as a learning experience.

She said: "I think for Tarantino, too, that must have been a lesson. Sometimes you are the one that puts - and I'm sure I'm guilty of that too - you put people in the boxes. You think they are going to be one way and then they are not at all."