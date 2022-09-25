HBO's 'The White Lotus' to return with season two in October

Los Angeles: The second season of Emmy-winning series "The White Lotus" will premiere on HBO on October 30.

The American premium cable network shared the news in a statement posted on its official website on Friday.

Created, written and directed by Mike White, the satirical comedy-drama series follows the lives of the staff and guests at the White Lotus, a tropical resort in Hawaii.

The first season, which launched on HBO in July 2021, featured Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn.

The second season, which will be once again written and directed by White, is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Initially set up as a limited series, the show was expanded for a sophomore run following rave reviews and overwhelming response from the audience.

The show is coming off its Primetime Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year.

Actor Jennifer Coolidge returns for the new chapter, along with new cast members F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall.

"The White Lotus" is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.