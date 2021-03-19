HBO Max to produce a docu-series on late Brittany Murphy

Los Angeles: OTT streamer 'HBO Max' has ordered a two-part documentary series on the late Hollywood actor Brittany Murphy.

The untitled documentary, which hails from 'Blumhouse Television' and 'Pyramid Productions', will explore the life and career of Murphy, who featured in films such as 'Clueless', 'Girl, Interrupted', 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' and '8 Mile'.

She died in 2009, under mysterious circumstances, at the age of 32.

The documentary will present an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the actor's tragic death.

The series will further go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines to feature some of the new interviews by those closest to Brittany along with new archival footage. Cynthia Hill will direct the series with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio and James Buddy Day as the executive producers.

"I agreed to do this film because I think it is a shame that Brittany's promising life and career have been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,'' said Cynthia Hill.