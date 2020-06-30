'Haven't bothered to ask why I wasn't told'

Actor Aahana Kumra said she is 'shocked' by online streaming platform 'Disney+ Hotstar' not giving representation to their film 'Khuda Hafiz' and not inviting film's lead actor Vidyut Jammwal to a panel to announce the film releasing on the streaming platform.

The streamer had announced recently that 'Bhuj', 'Sadak 2', 'Ludo', 'Dil Bechara', 'Khuda Hafiz', 'Lootcase' and 'Laxxmi Bomb' will be arriving straight to digital. While Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan, with Varun Dhawan as the moderator, were a part of the panel, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu were conspicuous by their absence.

Speaking on the same, Aahana said, "I found out about the press conference after seeing Vidyut's tweet. I have not bothered asking why I was not informed. I know it will not lead to an answer. The OTT platforms I have worked with have been warm, professional and democratic in how they present you. They pride themselves in equal representation. This is the first time I have seen such behaviour."

An angry Vidyut tweeted. "A big announcement for everyone - seven films scheduled for release but only five are deemed worthy of representation. Two films neither receive nor invitation or intimation. It is a long road ahead. The cycle continues."