'Have no qualms in saying I'm sorry'

Actor Urmila Matondkar said that she is willing to apologise to Kangana Ranaut if she was hurt by her comments. In a recent interview, the 'Rangeela' star called the 'Panga' star a 'rudali' for repeatedly complaining about the mistreatment she has received in the film industry.

Urmila also said that there was a context to her comment, but if Kangana or her fans felt hurt by it, then she has 'absolutely no qualms' in apologising.

"I said 'rudali' in a certain context and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it, but maybe not her and the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It does not make me small," she said.

The actor added, "It was used by me in a context. I have not understood why a person constantly chooses to only play a victim card. You and I can also do that."

Kangana had earlier called Urmila a 'soft porn star'. When criticised for her words, Kangana tweeted, "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should

not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory."

Ranaut also replied to a 'Twitter' user's comment on her by saying that Urmila had called her a 'rudali'.

"Where was your feminism when Urmila called me 'rudali' and a prostitute?" she had written in her

tweet.