'Have no plans to work with James'

Hollywood actors Seth Rogen and James Franco had worked together on several major projects over the years. The duo used to be close friends off-screen. But soon their friendship's dynamic changed when James got accused of sexual misconduct by students at his former acting school. Several complaints were also turned into a lawsuit against him, which was settled.



In his recent interview with 'Sunday Times', Rogen was asked about Franco's sexual misconduct allegations and whether the 'Pineapple Express' writer will continue to work with the actor following them. Commenting on his professional relationship with Franco, Seth maintained that he had 'no plans' to work with the actor.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," stated Seth.

Revealing if he will collaborate with James again, Rogen said, "I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I commented that I would keep working with James and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now."

Seth also addressed how he regretted 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) joke where he posed as an underage girl and set up a date with Franco.

Rogen also did not shy away from agreeing that accusations against Franco not only affected their professional relationship but also their friendship. Rogen maintained in the interview that their dynamic changed compared to how it was before.