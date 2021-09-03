New Delhi: Konkona Sen Sharma said that she has never been 'a very ambitious' kind of person and in her two-decades-long journey in cinema, she has rarely looked back.

"I do not look back at my journey. I live in the moment. I just do not even like to say that I'm looking ahead. I have never been a very ambitious kind of a person either, so I do not look back," said Sen Sharma.

She added, "Maybe at the end of my life, I might look back. But right now, I'm just looking to live in the moment. I like to make my own life interesting. So let us see now, what else comes my way."

The 41-year-old actor has had an interesting journey over the years receiving praise for performance in movies such as 'Mr and Mrs Iyer', 'Page 3', 'Omkara', 'Life in a... Metro'. The actor said her approach to picking up projects is that if a script does not speak to her, she will not do it.

"I try to do work that I find interesting and work that I think I will be able to contribute something to. If something does not speak to me and if I cannot connect with the material, then it is a waste of time for everyone - for me and the people who are making it. So, I try to just find something that I can relate to and can contribute to in some way," shared Konkona.

Sen Sharma will next make her series debut with 'Amazon Prime Video' show 'Mumbai Diaries', created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The show pays tribute to the frontline heroes.