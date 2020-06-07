Have deleted the scene, but don't appreciate bullying: Ekta Kapoor on 'Triple X' S2 controversy
Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has been booked on the charges of spreading obscenity in her web show "Triple X" season 2, said the team has deleted the scene in question but the bullying and rape threats by social media trolls are in bad taste.
An FIR has been registered against Kapoor and two others in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on charges of obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in the second season of "Triple X", police said on Saturday.
The FIR also mentions about a particular scene which allegedly portrays the Indian Army's uniform in a highly objectionable way, an officer said.
Kapoor, the founder of ALTBalaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms, said their organisation is "deeply respectful" of the Indian Army and apologised for hurting any sentiments unintentionally.
"As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side.
"We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don't appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls," the producer said in a statement.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to...7 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for...7 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Capture your world in brand new7 Jun 2020 6:39 AM GMT
Fortunate to play against each other: Williamson on Kohli7 Jun 2020 6:36 AM GMT
Brazil govt yanks virus death toll as data befuddles experts7 Jun 2020 6:35 AM GMT