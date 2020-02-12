Hart's Quibi series adds Emmanuel

Los Angeles: 'Game of Thrones' alum Nathalie Emmanuel has boarded the cast of Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy action series 'Die Hart'.

Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show is a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series 'Die Hard'.

To be directed by Eric Appel, the series will also feature Hollywood veteran John Travolta in a pivotal role. Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad have penned the script. The story follows a fictionalised version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime, reported Variety.

"He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream to be a leading man action star but there''s a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta)," read the official plotline.

Emmanuel, who broke out after playing Missandei on HBO's epic fantasy series "'Game of Thrones', will portray a "tough-minded rival student" who pushes Hart to his limits as he endures a series of hilariously over-the-top action sequences, reported Entertainment Weekly.