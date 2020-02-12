Hart's Quibi series adds Emmanuel
Los Angeles: 'Game of Thrones' alum Nathalie Emmanuel has boarded the cast of Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy action series 'Die Hart'.
Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show is a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series 'Die Hard'.
To be directed by Eric Appel, the series will also feature Hollywood veteran John Travolta in a pivotal role. Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad have penned the script. The story follows a fictionalised version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime, reported Variety.
"He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream to be a leading man action star but there''s a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta)," read the official plotline.
Emmanuel, who broke out after playing Missandei on HBO's epic fantasy series "'Game of Thrones', will portray a "tough-minded rival student" who pushes Hart to his limits as he endures a series of hilariously over-the-top action sequences, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Do not show papers to anyone, not even to state govt...12 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 1612 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
EVMs tamper-proof, no question of returning to ballot...12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 11 years in jail in terror...12 Feb 2020 6:29 PM GMT