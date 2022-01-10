Harshaali Malhotra receives 'Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star Harshaali Malhotra received the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award' this year.

"Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)," Harshaali had shared along with a picture from the ceremony, which was held at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. For the private event, Harshaali decked up in a stunning white and pink lehenga.

Harshaali shot to fame with her performance in Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Her innocent act

won hearts. The 13-year-old enjoys a huge following on her 'Instagram' account, which is managed by her mother.

Harshaali is keen to become an actor but wants to complete her education first.

When asked if she was offered any movies post 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Harshaali had told a leading

daily, "Many movies were offered after 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', even from the South but those roles were

not as good as Munni. I am capable enough to manage my studies and my passion together. So, I will not reject any good role because of my studies."