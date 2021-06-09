Harsh spills beans on Vicky & Katrina's affair

Dating rumours of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been around for a long time. Their rumoured relationship, to date, has undoubtedly grabbed headlines.

While both of them remained hush-hush about it, they are often spotted together by the paparazzi at get-togethers and events.

The dating rumours came to the surface when pictures of their joint appearance at a friend's Diwali party hit the Internet in 2019.

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor recently spilled the beans and confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are indeed dating.

In a conversation with host Renil Abraham on Zoom's 'By Invite Only Season 2,' Harshvardhan was asked about an industry relationship rumour that he believes is true.

"Vicky and Katrina are together and that is true. Am I going to get in trouble for

saying this? I do not know," replied Kapoor.

Vicky and Katrina's fans were elated. One wrote, "Harsh has spoken. They are together for real."

"Yes their love is indeed real," wrote another fan.