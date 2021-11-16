Harry Styles feels 'grateful' to have worked in 'Eternals'

Harry Styles has opened up about his experience of playing Eros in 'Eternals' in a rare interview.

During a chat with 'Dazed', the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer humbly described his experience of being in the movie, noting that his appearance is not as huge as the other cast members.

"I'm only in right at the very end," Styles told 'Dazed', adding that even so, he is 'grateful' to have worked on the movie.

"But who did not grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience, and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé," the 'Dunkirk' star noted.

While the movie's mid-credits scene makes way for a more sizeable role for Styles if 'Eternals' confirms a sequel, Zhao was recently asked by 'Deadline' as to what made her sign Styles for the role of Thanos' brother Eros.

"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin Feige a while back," she revealed, adding that she wanted to 'explore' an Eternal who is not among the ones they were already making the movie about also known as the Titans. She also revealed that Eros' influence on Thanos was what interested her.

On why exactly she chose the 'Adore You' singer, Zhao said she had been keeping tabs on his career ever since she saw him in 'Dunkirk'.