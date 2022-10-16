'Harry Potter' team remembers Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane

Los Angeles: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Tom Felton were among the stars of the 'Harry Potter' films who paid tribute to the late veteran actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy movie franchise.

According to his agent, Belinda Wright, Coltrane died at a hospital in his native Scotland. He was 72.

Radcliffe, who played the protagonist Harry Potter across all eight films, described the late actor as 'a lovely man and an incredible actor'.

"He used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban', when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut. He was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," Radcliffe said in a statement to 'USA Today'.

It made sense for Coltrane to play Hagrid, a giant, as he could fill any space with his brilliance, said Watson on her Instagram Stories.

The actor, who played Hermoine Granger in the films, said he was like 'the most fun uncle' she ever had and she would never forget his compassionate and deeply caring nature towards her as a child and an adult.

"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, nicknames, warmth, laughs and hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione," she added.

J K Rowling, the creator of the 'Harry Potter' books on which the films are based, said the Scottish actor was 'an incredible talent and a complete one-off'.

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children," she wrote on 'Twitter'.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

"Robbie cared and looked after everyone around him and made them laugh effortlessly," Felton tweeted.