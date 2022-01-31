Harry, Meghan urge 'Spotify' to address 'serious harms' of COVID misinformation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently released a statement regarding Spotify's controversy surrounding its content in light of the Joe Rogan controversy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed concerns over the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 on the site and asked them to make necessary changes for public health.

In their statement, they wrote, "Since the inception of 'Archewell', we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant misinformation and disinformation every day. We have continued to express our concerns to 'Spotify' to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis", via 'People'.

The duo concluded in the statement, "We look to 'Spotify' to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

Harry and Meghan's statement was released after Young and Joni Mitchell each removed their music catalogues from 'Spotify'. Their decisions came in the wake of the misinformation about COVID-19 that was featured on Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

Joni Mitchell also shared an open letter to 'Spotify', which was signed by doctors and medical professionals which mentioned how Rogan was sharing baseless conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19.

As for Harry and Meghan's connection with 'Spotify', Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organisation 'Archewell' signed a deal with the music streaming service in 2020 to produce exclusive podcasts

that 'build community through shared experience, narratives and values.'