Harman, Sasha tie the knot

Harman Baweja and fiancee Sasha Ramchandani exchanged wedding vows on Sunday according to Sikh rituals. The wedding was attended by the couple's families and close friends. While Harman wore a pink sherwani teamed with a white safa, the bride wore a silver and maroon lehenga choli. The wedding took place in Kolkata.

Harman Baweja's close friend Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of the wedding ceremony and congratulated the newly-weds. "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys," she wrote.

The wedding nuptials in the afternoon were preceded by an early morning baraat that had groom and his gang dancing as they proceeded to get Harman married. Producer Raj Kundra, who is Harman's best friend, posted a series of videos from the baraat ceremony, where the groom is seen dancing to the dhol beats.

Harman and Sasha's wedding was a three-day affair beginning from a cocktail night on Friday, when the couple was joined by friends from Bollywood like Raj Kundra, Ashish Chowdhry and Aamir Ali. The cocktail was followed by the haldi ceremony on Saturday and sangeet bash later in the evening, which was also attended by actor Sagarika Ghatge.