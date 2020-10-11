'Hansal wanted prepared actors, not robots'

Mumbai: Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary said that starring in director Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story' gave her the opportunity to sink her teeth into a character, something 'very assuring' for an upcoming artiste.

The 10-episode series is based on journalists Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book 'The Scam'. On the show, Dhanwanthary plays Dalal and recalled how she listed herself for the auditions the minute she heard Mehta is working on the project.

"Hansal was very clear as he said he did not want to hire robots. He does not want to tell people what to do. He expected his actors to come on set prepared. That was so assuring," said the actor.

"He told Pratik and me to not be caricatures. He did not want any imitations. His focus was more on internalising the performance so that we live and breathe the character. We worked on that for six to eight months and then went on floors," shared the actor.

For her preparation, the actor relied on archival footage, online research and a meeting with

Dalal to understand the finer nuances of the personality.