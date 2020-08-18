Hansal traces rise and fall of Harshad Mehta

The teaser of 'Scam 1992', which was dropped recently on the Internet, gave a sneak peek into the edginess of the 'Sony LIV' web series. Based on the book 'The Scam' by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, the series explores the infamous Harshad Mehta scam. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the web series stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi and others.

'Scam 1992' is set in the Bombay of 1980s and 1990s. The teaser begins with a hesitant Sharib telling Shreya, who plays journalist Sucheta Dalal, about Rs 500-crore fraud. As he reveals the name of stockbroker Harshad Mehta as the offender, the audience can see intercuts of Pratik Gandhi as Mehta.

Pratik rose to fame with Gujarati film 'Bey Yaar' in 2014. He later became popular for his work in 'Wrong Side Raju', 'Ventilator' and 'Love Ni Bhavai'. His Hindi films include Salman Khan's production 'Loveyatri' and 'Mitron'. Though Pratik's face is not visible in the teaser, one does get a feel of his character's meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.