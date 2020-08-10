Hansal to direct series on gangster Vikas

In July, Uttar Pradesh's notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was allegedly killed in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when a 'Special Task Force' (STF) convoy overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. Before his alleged encounter, he had reportedly organised the massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur and had been on the run since then. Regarding this, producer Shailesh R Singh has reportedly obtained the rights to the gangster's story and filmmaker Hansal Mehta will direct an edgy political thriller web series on the infamous gangster.

While speaking to a leading newspaper, Hansal, who has previously made films such as 'Shahid', 'Omerta' and 'Aligarh', said, "It is an important story, which is a reflection of our times where politics, crime and lawmakers form a curious nexus. I see an edgy political thriller emerging from this [material]." As for the cast, he said that he has some thought on who he would like to rope in, but he said, "let the writing happen first."

Producer Shailesh said, "I had been following the events closely and thought, why not tell this story to the entire nation and bring out the facts?"

Sharing about how it took some convincing for Vikas's family to agree, the producer further said, "It is a recent event and they are still coping with it. Many people had approached them, but we managed to convince them after much persuasion. They want his story to be depicted with authenticity."