Hansal Mehta's next film based on Bangladesh terror attack

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next film is titled 'Faraaz' and is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh.

It is backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Mehta said he is thrilled that Sinha and Kumar have fulfilled his three-year-long dream of making this film.

"'Faraaz' is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. I'm glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can't wait for the world to see this film," Mehta said in a statement.

As per the official synopsis, 'Faraaz' will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours. Kumar said the intention of this film has been to stay true to the real-life event.

"From ensuring that we are authentic to the event to getting the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience," he said.

Mehta began shooting for the upcoming action-thriller in June this year.