Hairstylist Aalim tests COVID-19 positive

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim tested positive for COVID-19. The hairstylist, whose clientele includes many A-listers of Bollywood, took to 'Instagram' to share the health update. He added that he is asymptomatic and is in quarantine.

Hakim's post read, "Dear all, I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID-19 positive. Fortunately, I was already in quarantine as I had come for a film shoot and the protocol is to be tested upon landing and be in isolation until test reports come out. I am asymptomatic and feeling absolutely fine and I will continue to remain quarantined until I test negative. Thank you for your support and well wishes."

Aalim Hakim has worked on films like 'Robot', 'Baahubali', 'Rockstar', 'Sanju', 'Udta Punjab', 'Kabir Singh', 'Street Dancer', 'War' and others.

During a recent 'Facebook' live session, Hakim had shared what goes behind designing the look for an actor in a particular film.

"I keep a lot of things in mind while styling for a movie – the character, his monetary status, his age, his phase in the movie and what he is going through. Just like real life, even a movie has chapters, so we style as per chapters."