Hailey reacts to 'stealing' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber recently sat down with host Alex Cooper for the Call Her Daddy podcast's latest instalment and during her appearance, the model addressed several things, including details about her relationship and marriage with Justin Bieber. One of the most viral moments of the show also happened to be Hailey speaking about Justin's ex Selena Gomez and the claims that she 'stole' her singer husband from her.

Hailey got candid about her marriage with Justin and revealed explosive details about the couple's private life and more during the interview. The model's comments about Selena and Justin's history have particularly gone viral and many netizens have been questioning the timing of Hailey's comments given that Gomez recently announced her documentary's release date.

When podcast host Alex asked Hailey about how she felt about fans claiming that she stole Justin from Selena and how they had been rooting for the exes to get back together, Hailey said, "It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. Like, you can wish that all you want, but that's just not the case."

Addressing whether she was ever romantically involved with Justin during his relationship with Selena, the model quipped, "When he and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not in a relationship ever - at any point. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. I can say - period, point blank - I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody."

Following her marriage to Justin, Hailey revealed that she has spoken to Gomez. Speaking about their equation, she added, "That's why I'm like, it's all respect and love." The model added that it brought her peace that they could walk away with clarity and respect despite how the narrative may be built.