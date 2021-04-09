'Hailey felt sad for Justin Bieber'

During an interview on speaking to Dr Jessica Clemons on her own 'YouTube channel', supermodel Hailey Bieber reflected on what it was like for her husband-singer Justin Bieber, who she married in 2018 after an on-again and off-again romance, to grow up under a constant microscope.

"I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody whenever he made lots of mistakes in front of the entire world," she said.

Hailey added, "There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel sad

for him because so much of

what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale."

"I always say to him, I'm so impressed with how normal you are because I do not even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did affect him," she quipped.

The model further said, "I'm just grateful that he can be mature and stable adult that he is now."

Fortunately, Hailey and Justin both have each other to navigate the complicated nature of being in the spotlight.