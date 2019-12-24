Had no reference point to play Savitribai: Kajol
Mumbai: Actor Kajol says she felt responsible towards her role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as there was no reference point to play Savitiribai, the wife of the titular character.
The actor's husband, Ajay Devgn, is playing the lead in the movie, directed by Om Raut. The film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
"The sense of responsibility for this particular character was that I had no reference point. I couldn't compare her to anybody. The responsibility, as an actor, lies with me that what I'm doing is the right thing. That was a task," told Kajol.
She credits the director and costume designer Nachiket for doing thorough research on the role.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Won't allow division of Bengal, division of India, says...24 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Muslims should be included in CAA, says Bengal BJP V-P24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
Amid NRC conundrum, Centre flags off National Population...24 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
No discussion on pan-India NRC: Shah24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT
CM Arvind Kejriwal's gift to over 65,000 families residing...24 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT