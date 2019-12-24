Had no reference point to play Savitribai: Kajol

Mumbai: Actor Kajol says she felt responsible towards her role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as there was no reference point to play Savitiribai, the wife of the titular character.

The actor's husband, Ajay Devgn, is playing the lead in the movie, directed by Om Raut. The film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"The sense of responsibility for this particular character was that I had no reference point. I couldn't compare her to anybody. The responsibility, as an actor, lies with me that what I'm doing is the right thing. That was a task," told Kajol.

She credits the director and costume designer Nachiket for doing thorough research on the role.