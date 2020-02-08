Hacked - Trapped in the 'web'

The Grammy actor Hina Khan, whose latest movie Hacked released last Friday, urges people to be courageous enough to fight their stalkers in real life. "I was appalled to hear the stories people are telling me. I had been unaware of the nature of these crimes and how rampantly people face it. It has been eye-opening for both Vikram Bhatt and I.

"I am glad that we did this film so that people gather the courage to fight their stalkers. The first step is always learning about crime and talking about it. Some survivors have bravely fought off their perpetrators and I am enamoured by their courage," Hina said.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

Talking about the preparation for the movie, Hina said that she revisited Madhuri Dixit Nene's Anjaam and Juhi Chawla's Darr, which explores the dark side of stalking on social media.

"I have obviously watched them earlier but I was rediscovering the films. It spoke to me as to how and what one goes through psychologically or emotionally when people take to bullying. From Juhi's character, I was able to grasp the arc of how a woman goes from free-spirited to fearful.

"I needed to create a similar transition and these films broke down the emotions for me simply. I am glad I had it as a reference point. Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit's strong performances helped me in honing my own performance. There are no direct similarities between those films and ours, I only drew from their performances," Hina said.

In both Anjaam and Darr, Shah Rukh Khan played the antihero, as a stalker obsessed with the heroine.

Hina also threw light on the class system that exist in the film industry which makes it hard for television actors to get a breakthrough.

"There is a class system in the film industry. Be it anything - the big designers or the productions banners – I have been judged so many times because of my TV background. People from the industry don't even give us opportunity. We are equally talented," said Khan.

The 32-year-old actor claimed she faced rejection in the Hindi film industry because of her TV roots.

"When it comes to Bollywood and all the 'biggies' out there, one really needs to prove themselves at another level.

"I don't know if one film can make a difference because it is tough to get noticed. I have faced a lot because of the tag of a TV actor. People told me things like, 'You are a television actor, you won't be able to pull off the character'," she said.

Asserting that getting into films for TV actors is not a cakewalk, Khan said she is grateful to Bhatt for the opportunity.

"There is a reason Mr Bhatt trusted me. He could have invested his money in somebody from Bollywood or a newcomer, but he decided to take me in the film because I could break that mould of an innocent girl. It, however, doesn't happen often with TV actors," she said.

The actor said though she owes her success and popularity to 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', she has consciously "tried" to break the character of Akshara, the doe-eyed daughter-in-law in the soap opera.

After playing Akshara, Khan later went on star in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot in which she took on the grey character of Komolika, originally played by Urvashi Dholakia.

"I'm very proud of that show ('Ye Rishta...) because it has given me what I'm today. With other shows I have tried to break the stereotype, convince people and tell them that I'm not just an innocent girl, I can also play a grey character. I want to prove that I'm a versatile actor," she said.

"I have worked a lot to come out of that mould and unlearn a lot of things to start my career in movies, but there is a dearth of opportunities. Forget about playing a lead role, I'm even up for doing some pivotal character role. At least people will get to know what I can do," she added.

The actor said her film Hacked does not only revolve around cyber crime like hacking, but also attempts to shine a light on crimes against women.

"As a woman, this story was important for me. Hacking and stalking can happen with anyone, but women are subjected to it more. Men don't get stalked as much as women do. Also women don't open up about it.

"Initially, I was sceptical to take up a subject that has never been touched before. Stalking is not even taken seriously as a crime. People casually talk about stalking. You speak to any woman who has dealt with it, her life is miserable. With this film, if I'm able to give some strength to women out their, I will be more than happy," Khan said.

The actor also talked about her reply to Kamal R. Khan. She gave it back to social media 'critic' Kamaal about her Bollywood debut film Hacked.

"I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100 per cent sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only," KRK posted on Twitter.

Khan feels it was important to give a fitting reply to an unkind tweet posted Kamaal R. Khan, and she doesnt understand why people waste time by talking negative about "someone you dont know or someone who doesnt matter to you".

To which, Hina responded: "#LetsLiftEachOther… Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to you but I have worked my a** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo."

Hina opened up about her way of dealing with trolls, and why was it important to address that particular tweet.

"I completely believe in the hashtag (#LetsLiftEachOther). It is high time that we lift each other rather than pull each other down. I don't know why we believe in pulling (each other down). I think we don't believe in it but somehow it is just that you don't want to see other person doing well. It happens automatically and you start talking negatively about that. You don't want to, but it happens because you don't want to see somebody ahead of you. I don't understand this logic," Hina said.

"If you can't appreciate, at least stay quiet. Why do you have to talk negative about somebody? Someone you don't know about or someone who doesn't matter to you. Why are you wasting your time?," she added.

Does online trolling bother her? "Initially, it used to bother me, and I used to give it back to them. Now, I don't… That tweet really needed a reply. It's very sad that in whatever way, whichever way whether it is by criticising people or by reviewing

or doing whatever stuff that concerned "xyz" person does… It is sad that you have so many people who look upto you, follow you and maybe a million listen

to you blindly. Why to do such stuff?" she said.